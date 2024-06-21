“The situation is absolutely clear” – Manchester City midfield target opens up on transfer future with ‘conversation’ pending

Manchester City summer transfer target Joshua Kimmich has made plain the situation with regards to his Bayern Munich future beyond the ongoing market.

Etihad Stadium officials remain active in their search for fresh midfield recruits to bring into Pep Guardiola’s operation for the forthcoming season, with particular focus on a capable back-up option for mainstay defensive midfielder Rodri.

Whilst there is an understanding that Newcastle and Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes is Manchester City’s number one midfield transfer target this summer, their shortlist extends beyond the 26-year-old and into Europe.

That brings the Premier League champions to the profile of Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich, and a player that City head coach Pep Guardiola certainly knows well from his time at the Allianz Arena.

Etihad officials are likely to try and take advantage of his less than favourable contract situation this summer, and offer the chance of both a new project in English football but also a reunion with a coach that provided so much in a tactical sense during their time in Germany.

Speaking during a new interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung while away on international duty with Germany at the ongoing European Championships, Kimmich has made plain that a ‘conversation’ will be held after the tournament hosted by his nation.

As translated and relayed by Fabrizio Romano, the versatile Bayern Munich midfielder explained, “The situation is absolutely clear: I have a contract with FC Bayern until 2025, so it’s not mainly up to me to be active right now.”

He continued, “My focus is solely on the European Championship, and after that there will be a conversation.”

Joshua Kimmich and his Germany international teammates have started their European Championship pursuit in exemplary fashion, comfortably dismissing of their first two opponents in the group stage of the tournament.

Proceedings were kicked off in style by the hosts as they defeated Scotland on the opening night of the competition via a 5-1 scoreline in Munich, while a 2-0 victory over Hungary would follow featuring a starring performance from former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Germany face off against Manuel Akanji and Switzerland in their final group stage game on Sunday evening, with a place in the knock-outs having been all but secured and their opponents eagerly anticipated.