Sitting rookie QB could make sense for Patriots with barren offense

UNC quarterback Drake Maye could be available for the New England Patriots to take with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. However, some executives believe it could be a bad situation, if Maye is expected to start right away without the necessary offensive help around him.

This is something New England needs to consider, should they select the UNC star. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has experience developing and working with quarterbacks. He served most recently as a quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns last year, and he also served the position with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Frankfurt Galaxy throughout his career.

The lack of playmakers New England currently has could be a dicey situation for the quarterback to come into. It’s why it might make sense for Maye to sit a year.

“He does need some time, and there will be growing pains, but you take him because he has the most upside of everybody,” one high-ranking NFL personnel man said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “There’s major ability there. I worry that if you take him and you don’t have a supporting cast and a good offensive line or receivers and he has to play right away, he will struggle early.”

Sitting Maye for his rookie season could be an option.

The offensive side of the football needs an overhaul. This could be a situation where Jacoby Brissett could find himself in the starting position, at least for now.

The Patriots struggled to develop a quarterback the last time they selected one in the first round. It would be disastrous for the organization to make that mistake again.

