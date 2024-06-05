Sites/times announced for PIAA quarterfinal pairings in baseball, softball

Six area squads will continue their quests for PIAA gold Thursday as sites and times for quarterfinal matchups in baseball and softball were announced Tuesday.

In Class 1A baseball, Bishop Carroll Catholic travels to Seneca Valley High School in Harmony to take on Saegertown with first pitch slated for noon. Bishop McCort Catholic, the area’s other remaining team in the 1A baseball bracket, will face District 5 runner-up Southern Fulton at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College.

In 2A, North Star will meet Redbank Valley at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field with a 4 p.m. start.

In the 1A softball quarterfinals, District 5 champ Meyersdale will battle DuBois Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis University. The area’s two teams in the 3A field – Forest Hills and Chestnut Ridge – will have earlier start times as the Rangers will face Harbor Creek at 11 a.m. at Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois. The Lions will encounter Sharon in a noon tilt at Gateway High School in Monroeville.