Sites, times announced for Bishop McCort, North Star baseball semifinal matchups

The PIAA announced sites and times for Monday’s baseball semifinal matchups involving Bishop McCort Catholic and North Star.

District 6 Class 1A champion Bishop McCort (16-8) takes on District 1 winner Faith Christian Academy (21-0) at Greene Township Park in Scotland with a 4 p.m. start time. The winner takes on Eden Christian Academy or Saegertown at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Penn State in the championship game.

The Crimson Crushers beat DuBois Central Catholic 3-1 and Southern Fulton 9-8 in their first two PIAA victories. Bishop McCort most recently advanced to the semifinals in 2019.

District 5-8 Class 2A winner North Star (21-4) battles District 6 and defending state champion Bald Eagle Area (22-2) at Mount Aloysius College with first pitch at 3 p.m. The victor will face Tri-Valley or Wyalusing Valley at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Penn State in the title game.

The Cougars defeated Serra Catholic 5-2 and Redbank Valley 4-0 in their first two PIAA triumphs. In 2012, North Star advanced to the semifinals.