If a new sitcom reminds you of Wyc Grousbeck’s life, it’s no accident

If you find yourself watching an unfamiliar NBC sitcom that seems oddly familiar but also not, it isn’t just you. “Extended Family,” a new NBC sitcom, was inspired by the unconventional family life of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, his wife Emilia Fazzalari, and her ex-husband George Geyer. The show explores the lives of divorced couple Jim and Julia, portrayed by Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer, who continue to maintain an amicable relationship while co-parenting their two children.

Instead of the traditional arrangement of children moving between their parents’ homes, the show introduces the concept of “nesting,” where parents alternate living in the same home. Adding complexity, Spencer’s character gets engaged to Trey, a fictionalized version of Grousbeck, played by Donald Faison.

The series takes a positive approach to divorce, portraying the characters as navigating their blended family with humor and cooperation.

“When George and I were getting divorced, we decided one thing, and that was to put (the) kids first,” related Fazzalari to the Boston Globe’s Matt Juul.

“He welcomed me into the family,” offered Grousbeck on the early dynamic Geyer helped create. “Wyc really fit in seamlessly,” confirmed Geyer.

“Extended Family” doesn’t shy away from its Boston roots despite being a fictional rendering of an unusual real-life arrangement, featuring iconic landmarks and integrating the Celtics’ name and logo with the NBA’s approval.

“It’s been a surreal process, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Fazzalari of the process of making the show a reality.

“In a strange way, I think it’s kind of actually brought all three of us closer together.”

