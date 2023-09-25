Sitake vs. Coach Prime? That’s one of the latest bowl projections

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, right, hugs his son, safety Shilo Sanders, after he returned an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State on Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Could Coach Prime and BYU coach Kalani Sitake be on opposite sidelines for a bowl game this December? | David Zalubowski, Associated Press

It was a difficult weekend for both the BYU and Colorado football programs, as both lost for the first time this season — the Cougars at Kansas and the Buffaloes at Oregon.

Even so, the schools are on pace to become bowl eligible, as they sport 3-1 records heading into the final week of September.

Could we see a BYU-Colorado bowl matchup the year before they become Big 12 conference rivals in 2024?

One bowl prognosticator thinks so.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm’s latest bowl projections have BYU and Colorado facing each other in this year’s Independence Bowl.

That would pit Cougars coach Kalani Sitake against the most high-profile coach in the college game this season, Colorado’s Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime is in his first season as the Buffs’ coach — so far, Colorado has been a prime-time viewing option that’s brought in record TV viewership numbers.

The Buffaloes also jumped into the national polls after opening the season with a thrilling win over TCU, then followed with victories over Nebraska and Colorado State before the lopsided loss at Oregon.

Still, Sanders has the Buffaloes — a one-win team last season — on an upward trajectory.

The Independence Bowl will pit a Pac-12 team against a Big 12 team this year.