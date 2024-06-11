Sisters Flo & Emily Robinson join Exeter

Flo Robinson (left) returns to Sandy Park with her sister Emily [Getty Images]

Scrum-half Flo Robinson has returned to Exeter from Premiership Women's Rugby rivals Harlequins.

The 22-year-old left Sandy Park 12 months ago and will add to the 65 appearances she made for the club with whom she earned a call-up to the England squad in 2021.

Robinson's older sister Emily is also joining the Chiefs after five years at Quins and has also earned an England call-up, although like her sister has yet to win a cap.

They are the second set of siblings in the squad alongside England forward Maddie Feaunati and her sister Zara.

"I am really excited to come back, I know I love the team and the environment, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next year," Flo Robinson said.

“I want to be the best player I can be, and I know Exeter is a great place for me to do that.

"Having Emily come with me is great. I’m excited to see how she enjoys the south west.”

Emily added: “I really can’t wait for the new challenge and to move down to Chiefs to start pre-season.

"The history and success of the club is something I have always admired. I will do my best as I want to contribute everything I can to growing myself as a player and to the team.”