Sisterly love: A-C’s Taylor Evans is carving out her own path to greatness

AMANDA — Taylor Evans had stars in her eyes and watched in amazement from the bench as her older sister, Alyssa, rewrote the record books for the Amanda-Clearcreek girls basketball team.

Taylor was along for the ride and had a front-row seat as a water girl on the bench as Alyssa led the Aces to back-to-back Division III district championships in 2018-19. She could only dream of one day being a varsity player.

Amanda-Clearcreek took on Teays Valley in girls basketball action at Teays Valley High School on January 5, 2024, in Asheville, Ohio.

“I was on the bench when she won those back-to-back championships and it was amazing,” Taylor said. “I just remember riding the bus with the team to the regionals, and just how amazing it was. I have always loved basketball; my whole family loves it and I love watching it. I just loved how intense (Alyssa) was when she played and I think just watching how good she was at it and how much she loved it and her passion for it, I knew right then, that I wanted to have that too, and that is where my love for basketball started.”

A lot to live up to

Alyssa averaged 20.1 points and 4.5 assists per game. She broke the all-time scoring record when she scored 35 points in a 59-58 regular-season overtime loss at Logan and eventually finished with 1,776 career points, which is the most for a boy or girl in school history. She finished the year with 543 points, 149 assists, 67 3-pointers, made 123 free throws and had 68 steals.

She was named the MSL-Buckeye Division and District 11 Coaches Association Player of the Year, as well as earning second team All-Ohio honors for the second consecutive season.

A young Taylor Evans poses for a picture with her older sister, Alyssa, after she led the Aces to a district championship in 2019. Alyssa is the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,776 career points. Taylor is now a sophomore and leads A-C in scoring this season.

During her illustrious career, she broke eight school records, including most career points (1,776), most points in a season (576), most 3s in a game (7; she did that three times), most 3s in a season (94), most career 3s (252), most free throws in a season (123), most assists in a season (149) and most career assists (424).

Fair or not, Taylor will always be compared to her sister, but their games are very different. Alyssa was taller and was played with more finesse, while Taylor is more physical, loves to draw contact and take the ball to the basket.

The one constant is the fact both were and are the focal point of opposing defenses, which makes what each of them has accomplished even more impressive.

“I don’t know if I have to live up to her, per se,” Taylor said. “I have my own goals and I want to break her record if I can. I have those things for myself, but I know Alyssa is always there for me, she wants the best for me, so in my mind, it is not really a competition. I do think it is important for me to be myself and play my own game. I think finding ways to develop my own game, while also trying to copy some of what she did and how she played is also important.”

Falling in love with the game and putting in the work

Taylor understood if she wanted to be a great player and take her game to another level that she would have to put in the work, and she has.

“The summer before my eighth-grade basketball season, things clicked in for me,” Taylor said. “I knew loved the game and I really wanted to be good at it. I knew it was going to take a lot of work and I knew I wasn’t where I wanted to be at all, and I’m still not today, but I think it is important that I work every day to get there. I knew heading into my freshman year I had to hit the weight room because I wasn’t very strong, and I needed to get stronger. My brother Drew and I worked out almost every day and we still do.”

Amanda-Clearcreek's Taylor Evans (23) puts up a shot against Teays Valley in girls basketball action at Teays Valley High School on January 5, 2024, in Asheville, Ohio.

All the work is paying off for Taylor, who started as a freshman a year ago and averaged 10 points. This season, she leads the Aces, averaging 14.4 points per game. Two weeks ago, in a win against Buckeye Valley, she was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field, went 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and grabbed nine rebounds.

“I love getting physical and getting to the rim,” Taylor said. “I like and-ones a lot because it brings a lot of energy. I still like shooting the 3-pointer, but I like getting downhill and changing directions and finishing with contact.”

In a recent game at Teays Valley, Taylor was hounded by the Viking defense, but still managed to score 17 points, and her outstanding play did not go unnoticed by Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin.

“Taylor Evans had 17 and our goal was to keep the ball out of her hands as much as possible and she still got 17, which was impressive,” Younkin said. “She is a talented guard and only a sophomore and her future is bright. She is hard-nosed and you have to love that about her, you really do. I can’t wait to watch her for the next couple of years because I think the sky is the limit for her. I know there were a couple of college coaches here tonight and hopefully they circle her name while looking for college prospects.”

With Taylor leading the way, the Aces won nine of their first 10 games this season.

By her admission, Taylor is far from a finished product, but she continues to put in the work and get better and better each game, all the while living in the shadow of her older sister, as well as being the focus of opposing defenses.

However, what sets Taylor apart, especially for such a young player, is her mental toughness, regardless of what comes her way. She gets it. She understands it’s not going to be easy, and instead of shying away from it, she relishes it.

The roles are reversed now. Instead of young Taylor cheering on her older sister and watching in amazement, it’s Alyssa cheering little sis on from the stands and hanging on every move and beaming with pride at what Taylor is accomplishing — as well as carving out her own path.

