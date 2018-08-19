Sister Mary Jo Sobieck steals show at White Sox game with epic first pitch

This is Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, and she just authored one of the most epic first pitches we’ve seen this season or any other season.

That’s not even up for debate. It’s an undisputed fact after she stole the show before the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox could even take the field Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sister Mary Jo was on hand as part of Marian Catholic High School night. There, she teaches theology classes for sophomores and juniors. On Saturday night though, she looked like a right-handed pitcher ready for the bright lights of Major League Baseball.

We’re not sure how she was selected for first pitch duty, but we know for a fact she was well prepared.





Whoever made that decision hit a home run. Not only did Sister Mary Jo fire a perfect strike, she brought class to the pitcher’s mound and a little showmanship as well.

Loyola has Sister Jean, but the White Sox have Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of @Marian_Catholic! The Sox might have a little help from the man upstairs today! pic.twitter.com/MkQ84yNMjg — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 18, 2018

The Royals may have won the game 3-1, but the story was Sister Mary Jo.

Of course, she’s not the first Chicago area nun to overshadow a sporting event this year. Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt became the face of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament while cheering her Loyola-Chicago Ramblers all the way to the Final Four. Sister Jean gained world-wide notoriety and has made a few appearances herself at Wrigley Field. Including one to throw out the first pitch.

Sister Jean set a standard that’s tough to live up to. We’d say Sister Mary Jo took a very good first step Saturday with her memorable first pitch.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck stole the show with her epic first pitch before Saturday’s White Sox game. (AP)

