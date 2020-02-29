Sistare scores 25 to lead Dartmouth past Cornell 82-70

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) -- Ian Sistare had a career-high 25 points as Dartmouth snapped its seven-game road losing streak, defeating Cornell 82-70 on Friday night.

Sistare shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Aaryn Rai had 18 points for Dartmouth (11-15, 4-7 Ivy League). Chris Knight added 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. James Foye had 14 points.

Terrance McBride had 20 points for the Big Red (6-18, 3-8). Bryan Knapp added 17 points. Kobe Dickson had 10 points.

The Big Green improve to 2-0 against the Big Red this season. Dartmouth defeated Cornell 75-53 on Feb. 15. Dartmouth faces Columbia on the road on Saturday. Cornell matches up against Harvard at home on Saturday.

