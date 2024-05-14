Sisneros tabbed as SoCon Player of the Week

(WJHL) – For the second time in his ETSU baseball career, first baseman Cam Sisneros has earned SoCon Player of the Week honors.

The Colorado native had a banner week at the plate, hitting .471 with four home runs and 14 total RBI. His eight RBI on Saturday against the Terriers tied a program single-game record, as well.

In the weekend set against Wofford, he turned in a pair of multi-homer games and increased his season total to 21 home runs. That ranks as the third-highest single-season mark in program history.

SIsneros is also six RBI shy of tying the single-season program record (84) set by Paul Holiman in 2010.

The Bucs close out the regular season with a three-game set against Miami (OH) on the road. First pitch on Thursday against the RedHawks is set for 4 p.m.

