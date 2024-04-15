Sisay Lemma, Hellen Obiri win 2024 Boston Marathon titles

Sisay Lemma (L), of Ethiopia, and Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, hold the Boston Marathon trophy after their respective wins in the men's and women's races Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Hellen Obiri became the first woman to repeat as champion at the Boston Marathon in nearly two decades while Sisay Lemma denied Evans Chebet of a men's three-peat en route to his first victory Monday on Beacon Street.

Obiri's time of 2:22:37 was about a minute slower than her 2:21:38 from last year, but good enough to edge fellow Kenyans Sharon Lokedi (2:22:45) and Edna Kiplagat (2:23:21), who placed second and third, respectively.

"Sharon is a strong lady, so I tried to push," Obiri said on the ESPN broadcast. "I tried my best. ... I think Sharon gave me a tough competition."

Obiri, 34, became the first woman to repeat as champion since Kenyan Catherin Ndereba won in 2004 and 2005. The two-time Olympic silver medalist held a per-mile pace of 5:26 over the 26.2-mile course.

Obiri previously won the 2023 New York City Marathon with a time of 2:27:23, in addition to her first Boston crown.

Emma Bates, 31, was the top American finisher in the women's event. She placed 12th in 2:27:14. Bates, an Elk River, Minn., native, previously finished as the runner-up in the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

On the men's side, Lemma clocked in at 2:06:17, the 10th-fastest time in Boston Marathon history. The 2021 London Marathon winner ran the first half of Monday's event at record pace, clocking a 60:19 over 13.1 miles. He averaged 4:49 per mile on the full course.

Lemma held on to beat fellow Ethiopian Mohamed Esa (2:06:58) by 41 seconds. Chebet, who won in 2022 and 2023, finished third with a time of 2:07:22.

C.J. Albertson, who placed seventh, was the top American finisher. The 30-year-old Fresno, Calif., native secured a time of 2:09:53.