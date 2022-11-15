Sirianni: Unnecessary roughness penalty wasn't 'what lost us the football game'
The Mountaineers are in the worst stretch for the football team in over four decades.
Who's in the College Football Playoff chase? Nine teams are still realistically alive, and we rate them based on how clear their paths are and the likelihood of getting in.
Penn State football is down one more offensive lineman after an updated roster was released on Monday.
The Pac-12's College Football Playoff hopes were significantly diminished late Saturday night thanks to losses from UCLA and Oregon.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger gather to detail all of the major action from the Week 11 slate of college football games.
The Eagles hope to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 12 highlighted by USC at UCLA, Iowa at Minnesota, and Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL after Monday night.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Warriors were shocked to see Donte DiVincenzo leave the game after his foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 in the Warriors' win over the Spurs on Monday.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The Eagles had been off to the best start in franchise history before running into a Commanders team desperate to remain in the playoff race.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Greg Schiano explains controversial 'victory formation' play-call: 'We are trying to coach a fumble'
Starting in place of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole led the way as the Warriors bounce back with an easy win over the Spurs.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]