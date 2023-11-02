Sirianni spending his week thinking about one key Dallas Cowboy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A similar scene has probably played out in Philadelphia and Frisco, Texas, this week: Coach walks into the team meeting. Stands at the white board. Writes down the No. 11 and circles it.

That’s a pretty good place to start.

The Cowboys this week have the unenviable task of trying to slow down wide receiver A.J. Brown, who set an NFL record in Week 8 with his sixth straight game of 125+ receiving yards. But the Cowboys have a pretty good No. 11 too.

And Micah Parsons is going to be on the mind of head coach Nick Sirianni all week.

“That's what you do with any good player in this league, you've got to think a lot about them,” Sirianni said on Wednesday. “You've got to think a lot about them. You've got to think about them more than their loved ones think about them.”

Parsons, 24, is undeniably one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The third-year pro is already a two-time All-Pro who has 32 1/2 sacks in his first 40 games in the NFL. That’s even more impressive when you remember that Parsons spent part of his rookie season playing off-ball linebacker.

But against the Eagles? He hasn’t done a ton of damage. In three career games against the Birds, Parsons has just half a sack and a QB hit and both came in a game his rookie season. The Eagles shut him out in both categories in two games last season.

Although, that success won’t necessarily translate to this season.

“He's awesome. He's really outstanding,” Sirianni said. “One of the best players in our league. And so, we'll have to make sure he's accounted for every single play because I think that's really the only thing I can say about him, is that he's awesome.

“So, we have really good players up front, too. We'll have to win a lot of different ways against him to make sure that he stays out of the stat book and stays relatively quiet. But that's easier said than done because of how good of a football player he is.”

Parsons rushes from both sides of the defensive line, which means the task of stopping him will fall on both Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who form one of the best tackle duos in the NFL. While Johnson has been playing at an All-Pro level for many seasons, Mailata has taken his game to a new level in 2023.

The Eagles also trust their tackles to win 1-on-1 matchups at a higher rate than any other team in the league. But that might not be good enough against Parsons. There will be times when the Eagles will need to give their tackles some help.

And in Week 6 last year, the Eagles had a brilliant plan to neutralize Parsons by leaving him unblocked and putting him into conflict with RPOs and read-options. The problem with that strategy this week is that quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a knee injury and likely won’t be as mobile as usual.

Sirianni on Wednesday remembered his days in the AFC West and started recalling by name all the great pass rushers they had to deal with in the division: Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin from the Raiders, Justin Houston and Tamba Hali from the Chiefs, Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware from the Broncos.

“I’m remembering all these because I spend a lot of time thinking about them,” Sirianni said.

Like when the Eagles faced three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald in Week 5, the Eagles are going to be spending a lot of time preparing for Parsons this week.

“Obviously, Micah Parsons deserves that same respect as you guys just heard what I think about how good of a football I think he is,” Sirianni said. “So, a lot of our day was consumed with that as well.”

