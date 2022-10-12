Sirianni praises Cowboys for how they've played without Dak Prescott
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praises Dallas Cowboys for how they've played without quarterback Dak Prescott.
Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton played only four snaps before limping off Monday night. Wharton will not play again this season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wharton tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against the Raiders. Wharton, an undrafted free agent in his third season with the Chiefs, played 149 defensive [more]
#Chiefs K Harrison Butker and CB Trent McDuffie are expected to return to practice Wednesday, but several players injured in Week 5 will not practice per Andy Reid.
Parsons' five tackles, two sacks, and forced fumble helped seal a Cowboys win over the Rams, and he did it on just one groin. | From @ToddBrock24f7
When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters after another loss, he accidentally took Carson Wentz to task for his repeated failures.
The Jaguars brought back two former players who were cut by the team in August.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion