Sirianni hypes up Eagles after 'complete' performance vs. Titans in Week 13
Head coach Nick Sirianni hypes up Philadelphia Eagles after a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
The Dallas Cowboys receiver spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon about the potential of the All-Pro wideout joining the NFC contenders.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
.@BuffaloesWire is covering the Deion news cycle at #Colorado. @Ducks_Wire reports on #Oregon hiring a new OC. JT Daniels to Oregon State? Tons of #Pac12 news.
Later today, we’ll know whether former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is claimed on waivers and, if so, where he’ll go. We looked at a bunch of possibilities earlier today. Currently, the rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Mayfield will end up with the Rams. Thanks to a 3-9 record, the Rams are [more]
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. All teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a waivers claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. It’s five games, at a total financial investment of $1.349 million. There are three categories of teams that could be interested. One, teams that would want him [more]
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy pointed out that the 49ers' QB situation is similar to what he went through while coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1999 season.
While the Browns wanted him back on the practice squad, Josh Dobbs has taken his talents north of Cleveland