Sirianni on how he's approaching Eagles' first game vs. Wentz as opposing QB
Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni discusses facing former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a more positive update on the team’s injury situation on the offensive line than what they’re dealing with on the defensive line. Campbell said that center Frank Ragnow would be back at practice on Wednesday. He did not play last Sunday because of groin and toe injuries that kept [more]
The Steelers will face Myles Garrett on Thursday night.
As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Panthers are signing RB Raheem Blackshear from the Bills' practice squad.
For such a bitter rivalry, the Eagles and Commanders have had several prominent players play for both teams, including Carson Wentz.
The veteran WR may make his 2022 debut in Week 3 vs the Giants after tearing an ACL making a touchdown grab in January. | From @ToddBrock24f7
WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni's post-game victory speech after 24-7 win over Vikings
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense are completely out of sorts. There's one specific coverage that's causing most of the problems.
Stock up, stock down following Philadelphia Eagles 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2
Will any of the first-time nominees make it through the 2023 ballot?
Kyler Murray is a forgiving guy.
The Bengals were a clear candidate for regression this season, but they're also likely not as bad as they've played so far. Does any 0-2 team have a better chance to turn it around?
Former UCLA basketball forward Jalen Hill died recently after going missing in Costa Rica, his family wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Police reportedly are investigating.
Patriots trade Justin Herron to the Raiders