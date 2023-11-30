Sirianni downplays 49ers-Eagles tension, Deebo's ‘trash' talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have acknowledged the tension in the air ahead of Week 13’s big game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Of course, Philadelphia advanced to the Super Bowl last season after defeating an injury-riddled San Francisco in the 2023 NFC Championship Game, 31-7, but the feud between Deebo Samuel and James Bradberry evolved this week as the 49ers wide receiver didn't back down from calling Bradberry “trash.”

Amidst the hype, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the heated dynamic between the two teams on Wednesday, downplaying the potential for any chippiness during Sunday’s clash.

“I just know this game is going to be about two good teams coming in here and having a good game,” Sirianni told reporters. “I got a lot of respect for the guys over there and [49ers] coach [Kyle] Shanahan and his coaches.

“There are a lot of good players on the San Francisco 49ers, some of the best players in the world over there.”

One of the more animated coaches in the NFL, Sirianni put his fire on hold when discussing the potential for scuffles on Sunday.

Sirianni knows the 8-3 49ers and 10-1 Eagles are two of the best teams in the NFL this season and recognized the potential for an exciting game rather than a messy one.

Choosing to bypass the Samuel-Bradberry conversation, Sirianni also made it clear that last year’s NFC title game is in the past, as the 49ers and Eagles each have changed as teams.

“There are different players on this team. There are different players on their team. Shoot, one of our better players from last year is on their team. So, this is about the 2023 Eagles versus the 2023 Niners. Both teams are doing well. It’s going to be a heck of a battle.”

San Francisco and Philadelphia tweaked their rosters since January of this year, and as Sirianni implied, Javon Hargrave made the move to the Bay from Philly this past offseason.

While the 49ers-Eagles clash is primed to be great, there will be eyes on the trash talk and shoving that comes with any playoff rematch.

Nonetheless, Sirianni spoke highly of the 49ers and dismissed any noise about tension ahead of Sunday’s probable thriller.

