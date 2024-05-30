Siri ties it in 9th with homer, Palacios hits walk-off RBI in 12th as Rays beat Athletics 6-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Siri tied the game in the ninth with a home run and Richie Palacios hit an RBI single in the 12th to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Siri pulled the Rays even at 4 on his second homer of the game, a solo shot off Mason Miller. It was the rookies’ first blown save in 12 chances.

Abraham Toro started the 10th with an RBI single off Pete Fairbanks, who then got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam without further damage. Randy Arozarena had a sacrifice fly to keep the Rays in it.

In the 12th, Richard Lovelady (1-3) left runners stranded at second and third. Palacios' RBI then gave Tampa Bay its second win of the three-game series and third in its past 10 games.

Tyler Ferguson (0-1) got the loss for the A's after pitching 1 1/3 innings. T.J. McFarland replaced him in the 12th and gave up the hit to Palacios.

Isaac Paredes had a two-run first-inning homer before Siri had a solo shot in the second against Oakland starter Hogan Harris.

Harris allowed three runs and four hits — none after the second — in 5 2/3 innings in his first start and third appearance this season. The lefty was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Thursday’s scheduled starter, Kyle Muller, went on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder tendinitis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (right foot stress reaction), out since May 11, remains in a walking boot and will be re-evaluated next week.

Rays: Opening-day starter Zach Eflin (lower back inflammation) threw 26 pitches off a mound and will have a ramped up session on Sunday. … OF Josh Lowe (right oblique strain) will join Triple-A Durham this weekend and then be re-evaluated. … LHP Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) played catch out to 90 feet after leaving a minor league start last Saturday with lat discomfort.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP JP Sears (4-3, 3.88 ERA) will start Friday night against Atlanta.

Rays: RHP Aaron Civale (2-4, 5.72 ERA) and Baltimore RHP Albert Suárez (2-0, 1.53 ERA) are Friday night’s starters.

