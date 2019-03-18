Sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah dies at 13

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) -- WinStar Farm says that stallion Pioneerof the Nile, sire of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has died.

Owner Ahmed Zayat confirmed the death of the 13-year-old to the Associated Press on Monday and said he was ''like a family member.'' WinStar stated on its web site that Pioneerof the Nile had bred a mare and became uncomfortable after returning to his stall. He died on the way to the clinic. Zayat said he was awaiting results from an autopsy.

The Kentucky-bred son of Empire Maker and Star of Goshen by Lord at War earned more than $1.6 million and five wins, a second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby and a third in 10 career starts.