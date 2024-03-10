Siran Neal set to visit Giants Monday

Defensive back Siran Neal was drafted by the Bills when Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was in the Buffalo front office and the two men may wind up working in the same organization again in 2024.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Neal is set to visit with the Giants on Monday. It's the first reported visit for Neal since he was released by the Bills last week.

Neal was a 2018 fifth-round pick and he played in 107 regular season and playoff games for the Bills over the last six seasons. Most of his playing time came on special teams in recent seasons and he posted 125 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Buffalo.

The Giants also had former Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams in for a visit this weekend.