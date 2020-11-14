The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Sir Kenny Dalglish hopeful technology can help get supporters back in grounds

By George Sessions, PA
·4 min read

Sir Kenny Dalglish is hopeful a Manchester-based cyber technology company can help ensure the Tartan Army make it to Euro 2020 after Scotland’s qualification heroics on Thursday.

The former Liverpool player and manager is the latest high-profile name, after Mike and Zara Tindall, to support VST Enterprises, becoming a global sporting ambassador for the group who have a UK wide campaign to get sports fans back into stadiums.

A secure digital health passport, V-Health Passport, is viewed as key to getting supporters into grounds again with the ‘Fans Are Back’ pilot scheme based around a 15-minute antigen and 10-minute antibody test result being uploaded to the passport, which has a unique VCode for each individual.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has backed VST Enterprises’ V-Health Passport pilot scheme to help get fans back inside stadiums (VST Enterprises)
Sir Kenny Dalglish has backed VST Enterprises’ V-Health Passport pilot scheme to help get fans back inside stadiums (VST Enterprises)

Once uploaded in 30 seconds, a simple scan of the code at security gates of a football ground or even a work place or school would show that individual has tested negative for Covid-19 and is therefore fine to enter the premises.

With Scotland fans getting ready to return to the world stage for the first time since 1998 next summer, and with a mouth-watering clash against England at Wembley on June 18, the joint-record goalscorer for the country would love to see supporters in attendance.

Dalglish told the PA news agency: “It will be a fantastic boost if everyone is capable of going to the matches.

“We have two at Hampden and in between a game at Wembley, which I would imagine a few of the Tartan Army would enjoy going to that, but it’s got to be fit and healthy times for them to go.

“If they can go that would be fantastic because the football was brilliant when it came back, we got to watch the matches and it was a wee bit surreal, but now the people are looking to get back in.

“You saw the Northern Ireland game (against Slovakia) in Belfast, there were a few punters there and you think could that work here? You don’t know but it has got to be done correctly, properly and as securely and safely as they can possibly get it.

“If they used the V-Health Passport and gave it a try, it wouldn’t do them any harm.”

Tech entrepreneur Louis-James Davis founded VST Enterprises and has developed the secure digital health passport, which has been ready since the start of lockdown.

Documents have been submitted to the UK Government, the Department For Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Sports Technology Innovation Group (STIG) with the ‘Fans Are Back’ pilot proposal put forward to chiefs in football, rugby and F1.

A key feature of V-Health Passport is that it also has its own unique contact tracing technology which is specifically designed for sports and football stadiums.

“If we wanted to get people in during the summer, we could have done,” Davis told the PA news agency.

“If the Government decides now is the right time to start testing it, we can do straight away it is just a case of being allowed to.

“We do have large scale things going live already. For instance we have Kings Cross in London, where we have 15,000 people a week on a construction site and that is similar to a small event so we should be able to use the same maths to say you could get into an event.”

Sir Kenny Dalglish with Louis-James Davis, who has developed the V-Health Passport (VST Enterprises)
Sir Kenny Dalglish with Louis-James Davis, who has developed the V-Health Passport (VST Enterprises)

The coronavirus pandemic saw Scotland’s Nations League play-off semi-final with Israel eventually delayed until October from its original date of March.

A penalty shoot-out was required to progress and it was the same in the final play-off qualifier on Thursday when David Marshall denied Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic to secure Steve Clarke’s side a place at next summer’s tournament.

Dalglish worked with the 57-year-old at Liverpool in 2012 and said: “It was a fantastic result for Scotland and very well deserved.

“It was a really good performance but like in normal Scottish situations they did it dramatically losing a goal in the last minute and then having the last penalty kick saved by David Marshall.

“You wouldn’t have expected it to be any other way with Scotland, but it is a huge uplift for everyone – not just football fans, for the nation as well.”

Dalglish continued: “It is unbelievable to go through nine games undefeated, for Scotland it is fantastic.

“Steve has done a great job. He has recognised where their strengths are, which is in the defensive numbers and organisation, and he has set up to play like that. He deserves all the credit for what he has achieved.”

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Masters 2020 third round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    Oliver Brown: Rory McIlroy's lack of filter makes watching him a joy - whether in triumph or toil Why are swings more divergent in modern golf? The Masters contenders hoping to end their wait for a first green jacket Full leaderboard

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Rory McIlroy reveals he was given ‘colourful’ pep talk before second-round 66

    McIlroy’s opening 75 was his worst in 12 Masters appearances and left him battling to make the cut, but he bounced back with a second round of 66.

  • Morning charges for Tiger, Rahm as 84th Masters resumes

    Defending champion Tiger Woods was set for a morning test at Amen Corner while second-ranked Jon Rahm chased the leaders as the darkness-halted second round of the Masters resumed Saturday.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.