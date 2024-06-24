Sir Jim Ratcliffe yet to make plans for Manchester United women’s team

Sir Jim Ratcliffe admits his plans for the Manchester United women’s team are still to be confirmed.

Despite winning their first piece of silverware – the FA Cup – in May, United did not do so well in the Women’s Super League (WSL) after finishing fifth.

Ratcliffe praised the women’s team on their success after beating Tottenham 4-0 at Wembley, although he doesn’t hide away from the fact he has been occupied solving the issues on the men’s side first.

“We haven’t got into that level of detail with the women’s team yet,” Ratcliffe told Bloomberg. “We’ve been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues, and that’s been pretty much full-time for the first six months.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day and there are only so many hours in a day.

When asked if the plans were to be confirmed, Ratcliffe responded: “Correct.”

According to ESPN, the lack of direction for the women’s team has been a concern for fans and players alike. A source told the outlet that players were hesitant to renew or sign new contracts due to the lack of understanding of where the team is headed.

Marc Skinner’s side finished the season 20 points behind champions Chelsea, but there will be expectations to challenge for the WSL title next season.

The manager of the women’s team previously stated that the team had felt the full support of Ratcliffe and Ineos.

Skinner said: “A proud and historic moment for the team that is testament to their grit, determination and team spirit. A wonderful achievement. Many congratulations.”

