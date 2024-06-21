Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Man United to copy European giants to become successful

British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that he wants Manchester United to become a football team just as great as Real Madrid.

During the 2023–24 season, the creator of INEOS wrapped up his investment at Old Trafford and oversaw a post–season review that ultimately confirmed Erik ten Hag’s managerial position after the Red Devils won the FA Cup.

The Man United co-owner described his goals and a number of impediments that need to be overcome in order to become successful.

Amidst a range of topics, the Red Devils chief talked about what Man United need to do to win again in an interview with Bloomberg.

He said:

“There’s room for improvement everywhere we look at Manchester United, and we will improve everything.

“We want to be competing for the Premiership every year and the Champions League every year. That’s where we need to be, where Real Madrid is today, but it’ll take time.

“I think Real Madrid have done a fabulous job. There’s an interesting statistic. If you look at the 10 seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left. Manchester United’s net spend on players is £1.1bn. United have not been mean with the chequebook. Real Madrid’s over the same time is £200m, which is surprising when you hear that, because today they have a squad where six or seven players are valued at more than €100m and Manchester United don’t have any.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Man United to emulate the success of Real Madrid.

“And Real Madrid have probably built the finest football stadium in the world using the same chequebook.”

The famous Santiago Bernabeu stadium is currently going through renovations by Real Madrid as part of a massive £860 million project.

Man United should spend wisely like Real Madrid

Additionally, Real Madrid have strengthened the depth of their squad by adding notable players like Jude Bellingham in 2023 and Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

Apart from that, their players have improved not only the level of the team but also their individual level with success on the pitch and their valuation off the pitch.

That is exactly what Ratcliffe wants at Man United. It sounds easier to do but if he can guide Man United on the same path, he can take the club back to the top of world football again.

