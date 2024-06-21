Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to wait for 5-star hygiene rating at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has well and truly settled into life as chief footballing decision-maker at Manchester United, having purchased a minority stake from the Glazer family last year.

Ratcliffe has time and again insisted he intends to improve Man United on all fronts and not just win over fans by making big-name signings like Kylian Mbappe.

Recently, the club’s hierarchy gave the green flag to start a £50 million redevelopment of their Carrington training ground. The decision-makers are also keen on ensuring the experience of guests at United is of the highest quality.

Serious question marks were raised over United’s catering service in December when it emerged that they have been ‘slapped with a one-star rating’ after guests were served raw chicken at an event.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils insisted the incident was ‘isolated’.

It seems they instantly started working on improving their ratings and regaining their 5-star status. However, the report from the same outlet suggests United have fallen short of full-marks in a follow-up hygiene inspection.

The inspectors underlined that the club had ‘undertaken a lot of work’ since that unfortunate incident but still they didn’t give them a 5-star rating. For now United will have to make do with 4 stars.

It is understood that mould growth and debris were found in a dishwasher during the follow-up inspection. Also, a gas pipe was in a ‘greasy condition’. The condition of metal shelving in a store room was described as ‘starting to rot.’

Having said that, the club is confident they will be upgraded at the next inspection as they believe it is ‘rare for an establishment to go from 1-5 stars.’

While United fans will undoubtedly be delighted with their efforts to improve the situation behind the scenes, the majority of supporters are keenly focused on the transfer market.

The Mancunian giants are yet to find any significant breakthrough in their attempts to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Everton, having already turned down United’s opening bid for Jarrad Branthwaite, are not showing any signs of lowering their demands. Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee’s agent is reportedly eyeing a staggering £8 million in commission before allowing the striker to move to the Theatre of Dreams.





