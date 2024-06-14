Manchester United to start work on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £50m training-ground revamp

Carrington will have a complete refurbish after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's scathing assessment - Man Utd

Manchester United will start work on Monday on a £50 million revamp of their Carrington training base that former striker Cristiano Ronaldo had claimed was stuck in a time warp.

United released images on Friday of how their refurbished training HQ will look once modernising work – which is expected to last for the duration of next season – has been completed.

Ronaldo claimed “nothing had changed” from the Carrington he left behind in 2009 to the one he returned to 12 years later after re-signing for the club and that the training ground had “stopped in time” in an incendiary interview that hastened his exit in November 2022.

United refuted Ronaldo’s claims at the time by insisting a number of changes had been made over the years.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe appeared to echo Ronaldo’s complaints when he admitted on Friday that Carrington had fallen below the standards of rival bases and that a thorough review of the facilities and consultation with the first-team squad had left him in no doubt an overhaul was needed.

“We want to create a world-class environment for our teams to win,” said the Ineos owner, who has effectively taken over the day-to-day running of United since acquiring a 27.7 per cent stake in the club in February.

“When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with our men’s first-team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers.

“This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards.”

Carrington, along with Old Trafford, had come under fire from Ratcliffe last month when he slammed the lack of cleanliness and tidiness at both facilities in a scathing email to staff. He said such standards would not be acceptable at Ineos and “we are a chemical company”.

Under the new design plans, United will transform the gym, medical, nutrition and recovery areas with the aim of “creating more space for collaboration and innovation among players and staff”.

The biggest changes will involve a shift from dark, windowless offices and siloed departments to open-plan, glass-fronted collaborative spaces.

The project is being overseen by Foster + Partners, the architects responsible for the reshaping of Wembley Stadium and the design of the stunning Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the centrepiece of the 2022 World Cup.

A new £10million women’s and academy building opened last summer and the latest project – which will create a more integrated facility for all football departments – is being funded out of the £235million capital injection Ratcliffe committed when he acquired a minority stake.

Temporary adaptations will be made to the rest of the Carrington site to ensure players and staff from all teams can continue to operate next season.

Lord Foster, founder and executive chairman of Fosters + Partners who hails from Manchester, said their aim was to “modern and revitalise the building as a catalyst for future footballing success, creating spaces that inspire a culture of collaboration, unity and belonging.”

Meanwhile, a task force led by Lord Coe is continuing to explore the viability of a new stadium on the existing Old Trafford footprint that would form the potential centrepiece of a huge redevelopment of the surrounding area. The task force, which also includes former United captain Gary Neville and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, are due to report back with their findings in the early autumn.

