Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Ben Ainslie and Toto Wolff bringing F1 to the world of sailing

Lewis Hamilton, Sir Ben Ainslie, Toto Wolff and George Russell prepare to board Ineos Britannia - CJ

Sitting on an upstairs balcony of Britain’s America’s Cup base in Barcelona, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Toto Wolff are engaged in some lighthearted banter about their respective strengths and physiques. “I’m mainly about the aesthetics,” jokes Wolff, the 52-year-old Mercedes team principal, after telling Ratcliffe he can bench press 120kg in the gym. “I’m bulking at the moment. I’m going to be shredding in two weeks.”

“Ah, you’re more of a gorilla,” responds the Ineos co-founder, 71, who recently ran the London Marathon for a second consecutive year, shaving 1min 55sec off last year’s attempt to finish in 4hr 30min 52sec. “I did a rowing stint yesterday, 1,000m in under four minutes,” Ratcliffe adds. “That’s pretty hard.”

The reason for these two billionaires reeling off their athletic PBs is that Wolff is about to hop on board Ineos Britannia’s America’s Cup yacht and clip into a static bike, taking on the role of one of the four “cyclors” on board. Cyclors power the AC75’s hydraulic systems by keeping an accumulator topped up with pressure. Ratcliffe did the same thing a few weeks ago, at the christening of the boat, and there is some joshing about which of them is going to deliver more watts. “Big pressure on you today, Toto,” quips Sir Ben Ainslie, the chief executive of Ineos Britannia, who will also have Mercedes driver George Russell on board as his co-helm for the afternoon.

Russell co-helmed on Ineos Britannia - Cameron Gregory

Suffice to say, there is enough testosterone between these three big beasts of British sport to sink a battleship. But hopefully not Sir Ben’s AC75, of which great things are hoped this year.

This is the second time around for Mercedes F1 and Ineos Britannia in the America’s Cup. The first time, in Auckland four years ago, it was not all plain sailing. The partnership was then still in its infancy, and while the sailing team had access to Mercedes F1’s base in Brackley, and their manufacturing capabilities, it was too little too late. The results showed on the water. After a disastrous warm-up regatta pre-Christmas 2020, when Ainslie’s team wobbled in the light airs, the team made gains over the course of the challenger series. But not enough to reach the final.

This time around, when the Cup kicks off in late August, they hope to be far more competitive.

It is still too early to say where Britain stand, relative to their rivals. Defenders New Zealand, who automatically qualify for October’s final, still have not arrived in Barcelona, for one thing. And there are strict rules about practice racing between the teams who are already here. But there is a sense of cautious optimism about the base, which sits in a prime location in the harbour, right in the heart of Barcelona. An enormous Union Flag – the second largest flag in Spain, reputedly – flies above the shed, which can be seen from miles around.

Certainly as far as the Mercedes partnership is concerned, things are on another level now. “It’s been a huge step up in terms of our collaboration,” Ainslie says. “We have around 100 guys now working at Brackley, which is roughly triple what we had last time. And we have learnt so much over the intervening years.”

There is a sense of cautious optimism around Britain's America's Cup challenger - CJ

Mercedes have been integral to the process this time, from design to build, simulation to control systems. James Allison, the celebrated F1 engineer, was appointed Ineos Grenadiers’ chief technical officer early on - a post he retains despite being pulled back into the F1 team last year to try to effect a turnaround in form. And Geoff Willis is the team’s technical director. Those two have a fair few F1 titles between them.

And while that is no guarantee of success, Ainslie is convinced the model can work. There is a reason Alinghi are working with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and Alpine with the French Orient Express team, although both in much smaller capacities. The crossover with F1 is obvious.

Ainslie admits, though, that it is a constant learning process. “It’s an immense resource [having the Mercedes partnership],” he says. “Typically, an America’s Cup design team might be 50 people. Now we’re triple that. How do you best utilise that resource so that you don’t waste it? Because it’s easy to go down rabbit holes and look at every single part of the boat in minute detail… That’s really where we have had to try to get the focus right. But undoubtedly the resource is phenomenal, particularly in fluids, which is obviously key both in the water and out of the water. And also philosophy - the culture of a team which has won eight world championships.”

Wolff says the advent of the cost cap in Formula One a couple of years ago actually worked out in terms of the sailing side, as he was forced to make reductions to his F1 staff, many of whom were able to move across. But the Austrian insists this project is no “sidekick”.

“We want to give our all to this project, and win the Cup,” he says. “This is a matter of honour also. But our core purpose remains to win F1 world championships. That doesn’t change.

“I think we’ve found a really good compromise. The team [that has worked on the sailing campaign] is basically a core team that was for the America’s Cup.”

Wolff and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are ultra-competitive - CJ

Key to the Ineos and Mercedes approach for this year’s Cup was designing and building a custom test boat - T6 - on which to test various components and correlation with computer modelling. It was a strategy which most other team’s eschewed, and one which was not entirely without hiccups, with a number of serious incidents affecting the programme. Ainslie, though, insists the experience accelerated the F1 partnership, hopefully ensuring the same mistakes were not made in the build of the Cup boat itself.

There is certainly a lot riding on this. Ratcliffe’s continued involvement in the Cup for one.

The new Manchester United co-owner has not yet committed to a third campaign. Each one costs in the region of £100million. If he pulls out, it would have a massive impact on the British challenge, forcing Ainslie to completely change his model again.

Ratcliffe is well aware of the importance of continuity and stability in the Cup world. He knows there is a learning process. “New Zealand and Luna Rossa have been going hard at it for 30-35 years, and that shows,” he says. But nor is he inclined to throw money endlessly at a challenge, however historic, without seeing improvement. What would it take for him to recommit? “We have to do respectably well in this Cup,” he says after a pause.

What does that mean? “Well, that’s a good question,” he admits, smiling. “I’m not sure I can define it. I mean, there’s only one objective of course. It’s the same with Toto and F1. It’s about winning first and foremost. There won’t be any joy in coming second. I mean, we’ll enjoy it if we get to the final. That would be enjoyable. But at the end of the day, it’s not fun coming second. Ben feels that more than anyone. He is a winner.”

Ainslie and Ratcliffe believe they are a winning combination - L.Goldman

Intriguingly, Ratcliffe says he would be far more likely to renew if the format changed so that the America’s Cup took place more regularly, with fewer class rule changes. It is a path that has been discussed before, notably before AC35 in Bermuda in 2017 when most teams signed a “framework agreement” to host the Cup again two years later using the same catamarans.

“I think if it was annual or biannual it would be much more interesting,” Ratcliffe says. “When you’re constantly evolving the formula, to the extent we have over the last 10-15 years, it is quite difficult to hold the Cup every two years. But if you look at the Formula One world, you’ve found a package that is a really good package and it works, so you just refine it each year.

“I mean, you’ve got a boat here which is effectively a Formula One car on water. You don’t want to go to a trimaran now or something radically different. That would be like Toto coming up with a six-wheeler or something. What do you want to do that for? You’ve got something here which is fabulous.

“So, if we stuck with it, then the engineers can make all those minor tweaks to the hull, to the foils, to the rig. But you don’t need four years to do that. You don’t even have to build a new hull. Holding it every year or two would also be far more stable for teams because what happens in this game is that all the teams disband for 12 months after each Cup, while the defender and the challenger argue over the next formula. And we then re-hire.”

Purists argue the Cup’s unique format - with the Deed of Gift and the challenger of record, a tradition that goes right back to 1851 - is precisely what makes it so special. But Ratcliffe insists change is not always a bad thing, also mentioning the potential for an America’s Cup governing body.

“It doesn’t diminish the Champions League that it takes place every year, does it?” he asks. “It enhances it.”

What everyone can agree on is that these AC75 boats are extraordinary machines. “This really is F1 on water,” Ratcliffe continues. “It’s absolutely cutting edge. I mean, it’s basically two foils the size of ironing boards lifting up a 10-storey building, which weighs six tonnes. And it’s flying at 45 knots in 10 knots of breeze. It’s insane physics… And there’s no keel to keep it upright either. Just counterweight.”

“Nice knowing you. I had a good life,” Wolff smiles as he heads off to the jetty.

“Don’t worry,” Ratcliffe fires back. “I’m sure Susie [Wolff] will spend your money wisely.”

They are laughing now, but the pressure is building. With teams likely to have converged in this second iteration of the class rule, the hope is that the boats are reasonably closely-matched and it comes down to sailing skills. Whereas F1 is probably 90 per cent about the car, the variables in sailing are such that the crews are far more integral to the outcome. Ainslie, who at 47 could be helming in his last Cup, reckons it is “probably 70-30” in favour of sailors this time, as opposed to 50-50 last time. But you still need a boat capable of winning.

After 173 years, can Ainslie’s team, backed by Mercedes F1, finally win back the America’s Cup for Britain? “Britannia Rules the Waves?” Ratcliffe says. “Well, we haven’t for 170 years or whatever it is. I mean even Switzerland have won it twice, and they don’t even have a navy. But no, it’s a great challenge. There has to be a measurable improvement. That’s what I anticipate.”

