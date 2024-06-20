Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed why he decided to keep Erik ten Hag at Man United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe explained his choice to keep Erik ten Hag as the manager of Manchester United by stating that the manager isn’t the “central issue” of the team.

Ratcliffe made this decision because he feels the club’s problems are not related to coaching.

After weeks of getting involved in talks with other managers and completing the club’s end of the season review, the Red Devils decided to keep former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at the club.

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, the Dutch manager guided Man United to FA Cup success, adding to his Carabao Cup success from the previous season.

His time at Old Trafford has been criticised and his failure to build a unique playing style and improving the level of the players has come under severe scrutiny.

However, Ratcliffe and the Man United leadership decided to show faith in the abilities of the manager and they are set to hand him a new contract at the club.

He told Bloomberg about the club’s search for a new manager and his decision to keep ten Hag:

“The coach isn’t the central issue at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag guided Man United to FA Cup success.

“It’s a sports club. It needs to be competitive, it needs a degree of intensity.

“But with a supportive side to it because you are dealing with players who are relatively young.

“It hasn’t had that type of environment historically.”

With the future of the manager now sorted, the club can now switch all their attention to signing new players and providing the manager the right resources to challenge for trophies and perform at the top level.

There are many issues that need to be solved at Old Trafford, starting from signing a new striker to adding a new defender to the squad.

Man United will be hoping to avoid the failures they faced in the Premier League and the Champions League in the 2023-24 season.

