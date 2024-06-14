Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to back Erik ten Hag as transfer budget is revealed

After Manchester United sorted the future of Erik ten Hag at the club and decided to keep him, the attention has now shifted to their transfer business.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League and failed to make an impact in the Champions League, the two biggest competitions they were involved in last season.

However, the silver lining of the season was the FA Cup final win against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

The club ended with a negative goal difference in the Premier League which means there are issues in both the defense and the attack at the club.

In order to address those issues and bring fresh faces to the club, the Man United hierarchy are set to hand the manager a transfer kitty of £140m, according to Football Insider.

Man United have decided to show faith in manager Erik ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are determined to take the club back to the successful time of Sir Alex Ferguson, where the club consistently challenged for trophies every season.

The transfer budget could change depending on which players the club decide to sell.

Man United are expected raise funds through player sales

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are set to be sold by the club since they have no future at Old Trafford.

The funds generated from their sales will be added to the club’s transfer budget, giving ten Hag a better opportunity to address the issues facing the squad.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have left the club after their contracts expired at Old Trafford, which means signing a new striker and a centre-back will be the club’s priority in the transfer market.

