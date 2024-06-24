Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives concerning response when asked about Manchester United’s Women’s team

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives concerning response when asked about Manchester United’s Women’s team



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a worrying admission when asked about the women’s team during an interview.

Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into United and since then, all his focus has been on identifying areas of improvement across the club.

As part of his deal with the Glazers, Ratcliffe assumed full control of United’s sporting operations. On several occasions since, the INEOS billionaire has outlined his plans to elevate performance levels at United and more specifically, Erik ten Hag’s team.

In a recent tell-all interview with Bloomberg, the British businessman was questioned about what he has been doing at Old Trafford during the last few months.

He gave detailed responses each time but when put to the task about the Women’s team, Ratcliffe had very little to say. In fact, he explained that there are currently no clear plans in place for Marc Skinner’s side.

Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua said during the interview, “I haven’t asked you what you’re doing with the women at Manchester United.”

He responded, “Well, they’ve just won the FA Cup.”

Lacqua further pressed as she asked Ratcliffe whether the club had been looking for outside investment to accelerate the growth of the Women’s team.

Ratcliffe replied, “We haven’t got into that level of detail with the women’s team. We’ve been pretty much focused on how we resolve the (men’s) first team and that environment and that’s been pretty full-time for the first six months.”

Finishing off that line of questioning, Laqua quizzed the 71-year-old petrochemicals mogul on whether plans for the women’s team were “TBC” (to be confirmed). Ratcliffe simply remarked, “Correct.”

United’s women’s team was only reinstated back in 2018 after an absence lasting 13 years after the club announced the venture was no longer profitable.

Despite winning their first major piece of silverware last term – the FA Cup – Skinner and his players endured a troubling campaign which saw them finish in fifth place, their worst ever since promotion to the Women’s Super League (WSL) in 2019.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



