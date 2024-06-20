Sir Jim Ratcliffe has criticised UEFA for their decision to block Man United transfer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced that because INEOS also owns French club Nice, Manchester United will not be allowed to sign any Nice players.

Ratcliffe has verified that OGC Nice’s attempt to move for Jean-Clair Todibo to the Red Devils was prevented by UEFA multi-club regulations.

After letting go of Raphael Varane, the Old Trafford team wants to strengthen their defense this summer, and the 24-year-old Frenchman has been on their radar for some time.

At Old Trafford, the INEOS owner is currently in the midst of his first summer transfer window.

The new minority owner of the team, Ratcliffe, has already said that he intends to make investments in the team.

Ratcliffe did not identify the player, but he did clarify that Man United are currently unable to purchase straight from Nice because of ownership issues.

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United,” Ratcliffe told Bloomberg.

Man United have been told they cannot sign Nice defender due to ownership issues.

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Both Man United and Nice qualified for the Europa League and they are waiting for the decision if they can play in the tournament together next season or not.

Man United are targeting Everton’s Branthwaite

In an attempt to strengthen their defense this summer, United have shifted their attention to Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils are keen to make new additions to the attack and the defense while midfield additions will depend on the players leaving the club this summer.

After taking the decision to keep manager Erik ten Hag at the club, the focus has switched to Man United’s transfer business this summer and they are expected to be busy in the next few months.

