Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering selling Nice shares to favour Man United

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering selling his shares in Nice in order to avoid any future clash with his role at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire co-owns Man United and French club Nice and his ownership has raised questions in relation to the Red Devils’ pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Man United co-owner has confirmed that UEFA have blocked the Red Devils from signing the defender from the Ligue 1 club.

He told Bloomberg:

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United.

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is committed to Man United.

Football Insider reports that Ratcliffe has now made a major business decision, preparing to sell his shares in Nice.

Ratcliffe has admitted that the regulations governing multi-club ownership will make progress for Man United difficult, and he is now ready to start talks about selling his majority stake in the French team.

Ratcliffe is committed to the Man United cause

An independent panel will make a decision on the Red Devils and Nice participating in the Europa League next season.

It remains to be seen if both the clubs will be allowed to compete in Europe’s second biggest competition next season.

The move to sell Nice shares would show Ratcliffe’s commitment to the Premier League club and how serious he is in taking the club to the next level.

