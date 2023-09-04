Sir David Hempleman-Adams: ‘I’ve given away everything I own to avoid inheritance tax’

Sir David made history in 2000 when he became the first person to fly solo in a balloon to the North Pole - Ben Birchall/PA

Adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams has offloaded nearly all his assets to his children to avoid paying inheritance tax.

The celebrated mountaineer, who is 66, said his inheritance planning meant he no longer owned his own home and was living with his partner in Wiltshire.

He said if his partner “kicked him out”, he would have to live in a tent on Dartmoor and rely on the generosity of strangers for food.

Sir David, who made history in 2000 when he became the first person to fly solo ­in a balloon to the North Pole, speaking to the Mail on Sunday, said he would abolish the divisive duty if made Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He has three daughters by his ex-wife Claire. His father ran a glue factory which he took on and eventually sold part of to an American corporation in 1995 for “a life-changing amount” of money. He has since bought a handful of properties, but says it is no longer tax-efficient to own them.

He said: “If I saved into it now, I’d just be saving for the Government.

“I have passed on my family home, my commercial property and my management stock – everything I own, virtually – to my children, for inheritance tax planning.

“When I was a kid, it would be the owners of big estates that you’d hear about having to sell off paintings to pay death duty. Now, thousands get caught.”

The explorer, who this month is set to take the first flight across the Atlantic in an open basket gas balloon, now lives in south Wiltshire with his partner Dr Rosalind Smith.

He and his ex-wife filed for divorce around four years ago, resulting in the sale of a Georgian manor house near Bath in 2019. He said at the time the split was equal but “not amicable”.

He said, having passed on his assets for tax purposes, he was now in “a dilemma”, adding: “I live with my partner in south Wiltshire. She owns the house that I live in so if she ever kicks me out, I’m going to be living in a tent on Dartmoor for the rest of my life, hoping a passer-by will give me a bacon sandwich.”

He is just one of many older homeowners trying to find inventive ways to circumvent a tax which will affect more than 47,000 estates by 2028.

Otherwise known as the “death tax”, it charges 40pc on the value of estates worth more than £325,000, or £500,000 for those passing on a family home to their children.

Grieving families paid a record £7.1bn in inheritance tax in 2022-23.

The Telegraph, along with some 50 MPs, is calling on the Government to abolish it. A tax originally designed for the wealthiest, it is affecting more families because house prices have grown but the tax-free allowances have been frozen since 2009.