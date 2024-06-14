Sir Dave Brailsford wants to replace Mitchell van der Gaag as Erik ten Hag’s assistant



Ineos would like to replace Mitchell van der Gaag as Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Manchester United.

The manager’s number two is not a popular figure among the United players according to a new report from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

In a long and rambling exposé of Ten Hag’s United, Whitwell spoke of player dissent and disharmony, with his coaching methods an area of particular concern.

“Tactically, Ten Hag is very respected, but there is little room for manoeuvre in his vision. Van der Gaag has a similar personality and some players saw him and Ten Hag as “bad cop, bad cop”, Whitwell notes.

Players expressed frustration at training schedules being kept secret from them until the last minute and about a lack of days off during a busy schedule. However, Ten Hag and Van der Gaag argued that raucous nights out such as one attended by five players in Las Vegas during the pre-season tour could be avoided if the players were unable to plan their free time in advance.

Despite a ridiculously strong work ethic, Van der Gaag’s “relationship with some players and other staff members has not always been smooth, however, due to his sharp, occasionally caustic comments”, the reporter notes.

He also suggests that the coach has often found himself at loggerheads with the other assistant manager, Steve McClaren.

Sir Dave Brailsford’s in-depth moratorium of United’s setup following Ineos’ takeover of football operations led to “conversations around Ten Hag getting a new No 2 in the summer to lift the mood at Carrington.”

However, to date, Ten Hag has been able to resist Brailsford’s drive to replace his trusted lieutenant.

Nonetheless, “the issue of Van der Gaag’s role could yet resurface,” Whitwell concludes.

The reporter goes on to note that to a large extent, the dour working environment could be the result of Ten Hag having little input or support from the old regime above him.

“In that setting, Ten Hag took the initiative and leaned into the stubborn side of his personality to try to wrest control of the group,” Whitwell says.

“Those who know him feel he may have relaxed a little had he been able to dovetail with a more assertive personality at executive level.

“One player acknowledged those wider issues when privately confiding the club had been run ‘like a circus’.”

Toward the end of the season, the manager eased up on a number of his more draconian measures, allowing 10 days’ notice of schedules and giving the players more days off. Whether that led to the successful campaign finale is a matter for speculation.

If having a strong structure of football men around him allows Ten Hag to relax, then the suggestion is that Van der Gaag’s dour persona may become more palatable to the players. A strong start to the season could therefore be vital in determining both men’s futures at Old Trafford.





