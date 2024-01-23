Sir Dave Brailsford remains 'the Godfather' of Ineos Grenadiers, says new chief exec

Ineos sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford (centre) is preparing to join a three-person football board at Manchester United

Sir Dave Brailsford remains "the Godfather" of Ineos Grenadiers despite stepping aside as team principal, says new boss John Allert.

Brailsford, 59, has been in control of cycling affairs since the team's inception as Team Sky in 2010.

However, he is now preparing to join the football board at Manchester United after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group acquired a 25% stake in the club.

"He's the founder of this team," said new chief executive Allert.

"Dave's the Godfather of this team. It's actually a privilege that we will still have him accessible to the team.

"He probably has greater bandwidth than anybody I've ever worked with. His primary focus is on the performance of a variety of different sports teams.

"Clearly he has a passion for and a proven track record in cycling, so don't ever be surprised to see Dave come on race. But he won't be coming on race to mark our homework. He'll be there to support the team as he does all the teams."

Under Brailsford, the Sky and Ineos teams enjoyed huge success, including seven Tour de France titles, three Giro d'Italia wins and two Vuelta a Espana victories, but his reign was also marked by controversy.

In August last year, former British Cycling and Team Sky chief medic Richard Freeman was banned from all sport for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

In 2018, Brailsford appeared before a parliamentary committee to answer questions on the contents of a mystery "jiffy bag" Freeman had instructed be delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins before a 2011 race, amid an allegation it contained the banned anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone.

Freeman and Brailsford maintained the bag contained legal flu medication, and ultimately a parliamentary committee said it was unable to determine what was inside the jiffy bag, but a report by MPs accused Team Sky of "crossing an ethical line" in its use of therapeutic use exemptions more broadly.

Brailsford, British Cycling, Team Sky and Team Ineos have always denied any wrongdoing.

A new era for the Grenadiers

Egan Bernal (pictured at the Tour de France in 2019) was the last Ineos Grenadiers rider to win a Grand Tour in 2021

While Ineos' sporting portfolio also stretches across football, Formula 1, sailing and rugby, their investment at Manchester United is the most high-profile project they have taken on in a period of relative change for their cycling team.

Brailsford's departure from overseeing day-to day activities comes with his former deputy Rod Ellingworth abruptly stepping down over the winter, having been effectively running the team.

Scott Drawer is also now the team's new performance director and former rider Steve Cummings has been appointed as director of racing, with Ineos having been eclipsed by their rivals over recent seasons.

However, Allert, who has been promoted from managing director, says he has never felt the need to seek reassurances from Ratcliffe or anyone else at Ineos about their continuing commitment to cycling.

He rejected speculation that their budget - for so long the largest in the sport - had been significantly reduced but acknowledged they are no longer the dominant force in the peloton.

"It was never a topic that was even raised," he added. "It was never raised by our owners, it was never raised by us, so it's a bit of a moot point.

"Cycling as a sport and as a pastime is one that is very important to Ineos as a culture, it is important to the three owners of Ineos [Ratcliffe and fellow businessmen Andy Currie and John Reece]. They're all keen cyclists - they're very engaged in the sport and very engaged in what we do.

"It's fair to say that as a team, where we're now the hunter, not the hunted, and that puts a slightly different complexion on things for us.

"I think we've got an exciting rider group and clearly we've made a good start to the season. I feel a lot of optimism in the team."