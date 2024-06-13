Sir Dave Brailsford was Erik ten Hag’s biggest supporter in board decision to retain him

Erik ten Hag’s biggest ally in the Manchester United boardroom appears to be Sir Dave Brailsford.

After months of speculation, the decision to keep Erik ten Hag as manager after INEOS’ end-of-season review was announced.

Numerous other candidates were spoken to including Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank, but it was ultimately decided to offer Ten Hag a two year extension at the club.

Newly appointed technical director, Jason Wilcox, was tasked with carrying out an audit on Ten Hag’s relationship with the players and his tactics, while Sir Dave Brailsford was given the responsibility of auditing the club as a whole.

It is interesting then that The Times report, “it is understood that Brailsford was the man who was most keen to keep Ten Hag.”

It had previously been reported before a decision was announced that Brailsford was advocating that Ten Hag should keep his job in board discussions, although it was unclear as to whether he was genuinely championing him or simply tasked with arguing his case.

The Times goes on to say “the club cited several reasons why they had decided against his sacking. One was the fact that Ten Hag had to deal with a huge amount of injuries last season, which is fair. They also said that the FA Cup win was a good reason to keep Ten Hag on.”

However, it is also puzzling that they didn’t publicly back him after the cup win if it was such an important factor in their decision.

“Another reason — and this is more palatable — is the fact that he has helped to develop Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho into star performers for United, both at the age of 19. It is a club that prides itself on its academy success. As a lifelong United fan, Ratcliffe knows that is the case.”

However standards at the club have certainly fallen and this needs to be addressed as it was revealed that “one member of the backroom staff found it astonishing that the players were high-fiving each other after a 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.”

Perhaps it speaks volumes that the man who was so behind Ten Hag is the person responsible for reviewing the total mess that the Glazers left of the club from top to bottom.

The theory is that Ten Hag should be able to perform much better when he has a functioning sporting team around him and INEOS no doubt believe they are providing it with appointments of Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth in the future.





