Sir Chris Hoy: Six-time Olympic champion 'surrounded by love' after revealing cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy won gold in the team sprint and keirin in his final Olympics in London in 2012

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy says he is "optimistic, positive and surrounded by love" after revealing he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The former Great Britain track cyclist, 47, posted on Instagram that his treatment, which includes chemotherapy, "is going really well".

"I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal," he added.

Hoy won six Olympic golds between 2004 and 2012.

The Scot, also an 11-time world champion and the second most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time, said that his diagnosis came as a "huge shock, having had no symptoms".

He did not disclose the type of cancer, and added: "For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine.

"It's an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can't wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all."

Hoy won Olympic team sprint silver at Sydney 2000 and his first gold in the 1km time trial at Athens 2004, before three golds at Beijing 2008 and two more at London 2012.

He retired from cycling in 2013, with his record of 17 global titles across four disciplines making him the most successful track cyclist of all time.

Only Sir Jason Kenny, with seven, has won more Olympic golds for Britain than Hoy, who was knighted in 2009.

In recent years Hoy has been a regular pundit and commentator as part of BBC Sport's cycling coverage.

British Cycling said on X (formerly Twitter): "Everyone at British Cycling sends their love and best wishes to you and your family, Chris. You got this."