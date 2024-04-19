Sir Chips Keswick: Former Arsenal chairman dies aged 84

Sir Chips Keswick was knighted for services to banking in the 1993 New Year Honours [Getty Images]

Former Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has died at the age of 84.

A lifelong supporter of the club, he joined the board in 2005 and accepted the role of chairman in 2013 when Peter Hill-Wood stepped down.

Keswick, who made his name in the banking industry and was a director of the Bank of England, spent seven years as club chairman.

"Sir Chips will be greatly missed by everyone at Arsenal who knew him," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Lady Sarah and their children David, Tobias and Adam."