Sir Bradley Wiggins training to be a social worker - 'I want to help people'

Sir Bradley Wiggins is taking a degree in social work as he looks to redefine himself after his cycling career. The 39-year-old was the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012 and took Olympic time trial gold just days later, but said he no longer wants to be defined by his sporting success and is instead trying to find ways to help people.

“I don’t give a s--- about my cycling career now,” Wiggins told The Big Issue magazine. “I’m just detached from it, I don’t want to live off the back of it. I live off being me, and I’m happy in my own skin.”

Wiggins, who briefly attempted to become an elite rower after his cycling career ended, has now found success as a pundit for Eurosport and during this year’s Tour he drew rave reviews for his commentary when riding on a motorbike, laughing and joking with riders in the peloton.

However Wiggins, who had a difficult relationship with his estranged father after growing up in Kilburn, said he also wanted to move into social work.

“When I was offered a TV role, I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it,” he said. “It took me a while to find myself, redefine myself, and come back to cycling without an ego.

“So now I can do the TV job, but I’ve also enrolled to do an Open University degree in social work. I want to help people.

“Those horrific things I saw when I was growing up ... nothing can shock me now, and I want to use that mental toughness working as a social worker.

“And when people say, ‘Oh, you’re that cyclist,’ I’ll say, ‘No, that was a few years ago. I’m a social worker now.’ ”

The interview in The Big Issue will appear just a few days after it was announced that Team Wiggins Le Col, the professional development team Wiggins formed in 2015, will close its doors at the end of the season, having helped a number of young British riders reach the UCI WorldTour.