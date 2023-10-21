Sir Bobby Charlton’s death leaves just one of the Boys of 66 still with us

Five years after former England team-mate Ray Wilson (right), Sir Bobby Charlton died - PA

And then there was one. The death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86 has not only robbed English football of arguably its greatest icon but has left a sole survivor, Sir Geoff Hurst, from the team that gave it its greatest day.

As recently as five years ago, only two of the XI who won what remains England’s only World Cup were no longer with us but that last five years have been especially cruel, with another eight having passed away since.

Even more tragically, there is one common thread tying almost all those deaths together: dementia.

It was Telegraph Sport that raised the alarm in 2016, the 50th anniversary of that glorious Wembley day, about how badly the deadly disease had ravaged the boys of ’66.

An award-winning campaign was launched to tackle football’s dementia scandal, which helped to finally trigger meaningful research into why so many ex-players had been diagnosed with the illness.

Sadly, it came to late for Ray Wilson (2018), Martin Peters (2019), Jack Charlton, Nobby Stiles (both 2020), Roger Hunt (2021), George Cohen (2022) and now Bobby Charlton, who have fallen likes dominos, almost too quickly to process.

Only goalkeeper Gordon Banks, an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society, appeared to have escaped unscathed when he died in 2019.

Cohen offered to donate his brain to dementia research before the disease claimed the first of them, telling the Daily Mirror: “Whatever will help, I mean why not? It’s no use to me anymore at that stage.

“I suppose it’s all down to the relatives – my wife Daphne says she wouldn’t mind, and I certainly wouldn’t mind.”

He was beaten to it by the family of Stiles, who died in 2020 and whose brain was found to have been damaged – ultimately fatally – by heading a football over a sustained period.

Hi son, John, told the Daily Mail: “My mother’s exact words when we suggested donating the brain were, ‘If it stops one person suffering the terrible torment of dementia that he went through, it’s worth doing’. It’s more concrete proof that heading the ball kills.”

Shortly before that, Hurst also offered to donate his own brain, saying: “I’ve never been asked that question before and my straight answer is yes if it helps,” he told the Mirror. “If I could help, families who have people die and donate their organs, I think that’s a fantastic thing for other people.

“So if I could help in that way, I would discuss it with my wife and she would have no objections to me doing. The straightforward answer would be yes.”

It was also Telegraph Sport which revealed Bobby Charlton’s dementia diagnosis almost three years ago and it was no surprise that among the first to pay tribute to him was Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Its chief executive, Hilary Evans, said: “Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby Charlton’s family, and all those who loved him, following the tragic news that he has died with dementia. Sir Bobby was a hero and so many of us have great memories from his impressive career on the pitch. He will be greatly missed, and we send his family our sympathies.

“It’s absolutely devastating that Sir Bobby’s final years were blighted by dementia, but unfortunately this is the case for almost one million people in the UK today.

“At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we are determined to change the ending for everyone affected by dementia by finding a cure and the awful news about Sir Bobby highlights that we don’t have a moment to waste.”

Neither does football.

