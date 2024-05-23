Sir Bobby and the car park

[BBC]

NUFC host Justin Lockwood has been telling some tales from the Sir Bobby Robson era on the Newcastle United Total Sport podcast.

Following Ruud Gullit's resignation, the late Sir Bobby became manager in September 1999, taking the Magpies from the bottom of the Premier League to the heights of Champions League and Uefa Cup football.

"When we would go away on the Champions League trips, as soon as he and Alan Shearer got off the bus, they would have hundreds of people waiting in the airport terminals for them to get off," Lockwood revealed.

"It would take an hour, not just to get through customs and everything else, but just to get out of the airport waiting area and on to the bus.

"This happened everywhere you went - it wasn't just isolated to your big footballing areas.

"I remember getting to Sarajevo Airport and it took a good two hours just to get through the airport, purely because of how many people had turned up to see the Newcastle players off the plane."

