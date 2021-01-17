Sir Alex Ferguson warns Wayne Rooney over ‘results industry’ after move into management with Derby

Wayne Rooney is in charge permanently at Derby (Getty)

Sir Alex Ferguson has warned Wayne Rooney management is a “results industry” but claims the former Manchester United striker has a good “starting point”.

Rooney retired as a player to take up the role as manager of Derby County on Friday, with the Rams installing the former England international permanently after a spell as interim boss following the departure of Phillip Cocu.

And Ferguson, speaking at an event for Sports United Against Dementia, is encouraged by Rooney’s desire to be involved in management, but emphasised the need to pick up results quickly with Jamie Lindsay’s goal inflicting a first loss as permanent boss against Rotherham on Saturday.

"He's England's top goal scorer, he's Manchester United's top goal scorer and he's had a fantastic career as a player," Ferguson said. "It'll give him a starting point.

"It's a results industry and you need to get results. He'll know that better than anyone. He's had a good start... and he has knowledge of the game, a presence about him, and I hope he does well.

"It's a big step for him. He's quite a wealthy young man now with his career in football, so he probably doesn't need to go into management to look after his family. But he wants to do it and that's important.

“There's no point being a manager because someone asks you to be. He went there as a player-coach, he then became player-manager and now he has the manager's job and that's what he wanted. Hopefully he does well.”

