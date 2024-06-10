Sir Alex Ferguson wants 52-year-old manager to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

Manchester United are currently in the process to decide the future of manager Erik ten Hag at the club.

The club officials have still not completed their end of the season review and Ten Hag’s job is hanging in the balance.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League, which is their lowest position in the competition, the Man United manager is unlikely to keep his job.

According to HITC, the Red Devils have met with the representatives of Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino as they look for a replacement for the former Ajax manager.

Tuchel recently left Bayern Munich after failing to win the Bundesliga title with the German giants. However, De Zerbi and Pochettino parted ways with their clubs, Brighton and Chelsea respectively, at the end of the season.

All of them are looking for a new job and the Man United job is going to attract attention of each one of them.

The report has mentioned that the legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wants his former club to appoint 52-year-old Argentinian Pochettino.

The manager has vast experience of working in England, with Southampton, Tottenham and more recently with Chelsea.

Although his time at Stamford Bridge did not end up like many were expecting, he is still highly regarded in the world of football management.

His work at Tottenham cannot go unnoticed when he guided them to the Champions League final and developed the young players at the club into world class players.

Sir Alex Ferguson prefers Mauricio Pochettino to get the Man United job.

Despite leaving Chelsea less than two weeks ago, Pochettino is ready to return to management.

After managing the rest of the world XI in the SoccerAid charity match at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, the manager expressed his desire to return to football.

He told talkSPORT:

“I have full energy and I think we finished really well.

“Now we just wait and see what happens. In football you never know, things can happen – today, nothing but tomorrow can appear and any opportunity, we are open to listen.”

It remains to be seen who becomes the next Man United manager or whether Ten Hag continues his job at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag still does not know his Man United future

Having won a trophy in each of his season at the club, the Dutch manager retains sympathy of one section of fans, who feel that he should be given time to develop the players and continue the progress he is making.

However, majority feel that there is a need for a change at the club and fresh ideas could help the players unlock their true potential.

Only time will tell if Sir Alex Ferguson will get his wish of Pochettino becoming the Man United manager or not.

