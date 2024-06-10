Sir Alex Ferguson pushing for Mauricio Pochettino to be named as the new Man United boss

Manchester United ended a disastrous season on a high by defeating fierce cross-town rivals Manchester City to lift their 13th FA Cup title.

It came against all the odds with not even the most ardent fan thinking a win was possible judging from the team’s eighth-place league finish and their dismal Champions League adventure.

After the 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace a few weeks before the Wembley summit clash, it seemed a mere formality that manager Erik ten Hag would be shown the door.

However, the performance in the final meant INEOS are yet to decide on the outcome of their season review with the Dutchman still at the helm.

Season review ongoing

His prospects have improved now that Thomas Tuchel has been ruled out of the running while Kieran McKenna has signed a new deal at newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Gareth Southgate keeps getting linked with the job as rumours swirl around that the new co-owners are still in dialogue with potential replacements.

HITC Football have now sensationally claimed that legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is a huge fan of recently sacked Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and is pushing for his inclusion as the new manager.

“United are yet to confirm the outcome of their end of season review which will decide the future of Ten Hag – who remains in the dark about whether he will continue in charge at Old Trafford.

“United sources insist that no decision has been made about the Dutchman, but despite this insistence, talks have been ongoing with other options in recent weeks.

“Indeed one of those options is Mauricio Pochettino, which has come at the behest of United’s legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson – who has the ear of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Ferguson is very close to Pochettino and HITC is told that he continues to press the case for the Argentine to be given the chance to take charge – having previously missed out to Ten Hag for the United job in 2022.”

Pochettino backed by Sir Alex

The Argentine was linked with the role back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived while before Ten Hag’s appointment, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was seen as the prime candidate to take over the hotseat.

Despite only being Chelsea manager for one year, Pochettino is open to a return to management and is keen on the United job.

INEOS are taking their time before arriving at a decision but this uncertainty is leading to lack of headway in transfer negotiations and it has already cost the club a few cheap deals.

Whether it be Ten Hag or Pochettino, United fans and even certain big-name players are desperate for clarity as the summer window edges ever closer.

