Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho spent time together during Euro 2024 opener

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, Manchester United haven’t been able to unearth a manager capable of replicating anything like the great man’s success at the club.

Jose Mourinho is one of five permanent coaches that has failed to find the formula over the last decade, leaving after just two and a half seasons in Manchester.

However, Mourinho’s status is still that of one of the most respected in world football, particularly after his early years as a coach which included a fine stint at Chelsea.

Mourinho’s Blue’s forced a fierce rivalry with Ferguson’s United with Chelsea winning back-to-back titles under the Portuguese.

The two masterminds produced some wonderful games and the pair have clearly developed a strong relationship since.

So much so that they linked up during last night’s European Championships opener between Scotland and Germany, in Munich.

As reported by The Sun, the duo were spotted deep in conversation and were all smiles when posing for photos in the Allianz Arena.

Unfortunately for Sir Alex, his mood was quickly soured as his beloved Scotland were soundly beaten by the hosts on the night.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side thumped the Scots by 5-1 leaving Scott McTominay and his teammates with it all to do in the final group games.

Whilst Sir Alex continues to enjoy his retirement, Mourinho is showing no signs of slowing down, having recently taken over at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Since his stint at United, Jose has spent time with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A side AS Roma before his move to Turkey.

Meanwhile, at United, Erik ten Hag has finally been given the backing from the board and will be plotting his summer shopping list in order to improve on last season’s disastrous campaign.

United’s finish position of eighth was their lowest in the Premier League era with the FA Cup success the only thing saving Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford.





