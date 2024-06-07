Sir Alex Ferguson has edge over Pep Guardiola, says Rooney

Wayne Rooney believes his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has the edge over Man City’s Pep Guardiola when ranking football managers.

Rooney spent nine years playing under Ferguson and during that time he won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola led City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title this season. He has won six league titles in his eight seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles during his 26 years at Old Trafford, so Guardiola still has some way to go before he matches the greatest manager of all-time.

Ferguson also won three Scottish titles with Aberdeen before moving to United in 1986. He famously guided the Dons to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory after a famous win over Real Madrid in the 1983 final.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Rooney gave his verdict on Ferguson and Guardiola.

“I think of course there are going to be arguments as to who is better, but I think people tend to just look at what Sir Alex did at Manchester United, and what he did at Aberdeen was incredible,” Rooney said.

“And you’d ask the question, could Guardiola do that at a team like Aberdeen?

“There’s questions, there’s debate, I think Guardiola for his era is of course the best and he’s changed the way football is played worldwide… but yeah for me Sir Alex, what he achieved in the game is incredible.”

Guardiola, however, has three Champions League titles compared to Ferguson’s two.

After being announced Plymouth Argyle manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Rooney will be hoping to turn things around as a coach following a disappointing spell at Birmingham City.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Sir Alex Ferguson has edge over Pep Guardiola, says Rooney

Jun 7 2024, 9:20

Sporting Lisbon star wants Premier League move amid Manchester United links

Jun 7 2024, 6:42

Manchester United star believes Lionel Messi has more to give Argentina

Jun 7 2024, 6:20