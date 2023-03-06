Skip Bayless sick of Luka Dončić on-court behavior calls it almost unwatchable

Skip Bayless, co-host of FS1’s Undisputed, is sick of Luka Dončić and calls him almost unwatchable.

Bayless comments came on Monday after the Dallas Mavericks’ 130-126 loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Bayless’s critique stems from Dončić’s complaints to the referees during the aforementioned game which Bayless saw as constant and unbecoming.

Bayless also commented on the ongoing feud between Dončić’ and Suns guard Devin Booker which dates back to the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Dončić’ and Booker go into it once again during Sunday’s game and Bayless said he was siding with Booker.