Sioux Falls Washington focused on establishing the fun ahead of high school football season

After stretching and sprinting across the field, the Sioux Falls Washington football team huddled up shoulder to shoulder and then started cheering and screaming with vigor and enthusiasm.

The Warriors finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 record, but they’re entering the new campaign with a renewed sense of joy and excitement.

“We empower the kids to bring the energy each and every day,” said Washington football coach Ryan Evans. “It's a point of emphasis, you know, go out of your way to have fun and that's going to bring others into that same realm, even if it's really tough work.”

Evans said that soon the coaching staff plans to start rewarding one player with a special jersey after each practice for bringing the most energy to the field. Establishing a culture that promotes inclusivity and excitement was prompted by the team's leadership council, who wanted practices to be more fun to keep everyone engaged.

“We're really focusing on competing right now,” said junior linebacker Dontai Smith said. “Flying around, playing fast and just like having fun, because it's football. Football is supposed to be fun, it's not supposed to be hard.”

Instituting that culture is just one step in rebuilding a team, an important one, but the Warriors don’t want to be rebuilding anymore. They want to be established enough so that they only have to retool after each season instead of building from scratch.

Evans said they’re getting closer to that now as they return key pieces in junior quarterback Tommy Hoffman, and Smith, both of whom are now two-year starters, along with senior linebacker Mason Wilson.

Still, Washington returns only eight total starters and Evans said he expects his team to experience a learning curve on Friday nights. On offense, Evans said he wants the team to focus on establishing their run game. Doing that should curb turnovers and help open up their passing game.

“We need to limit turnovers on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “That came with a young offense. Now we have a two-year starter at quarterback, and we have a receiving corps that played a little bit last year and our offensive line is in year two … so we're pretty excited.”

Wilson, who finished the 2022 season with 36 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, said the next couple of weeks before their first game will be key.

“The number one emphasis for the team is to know your assignments before you step on the field,” Wilson said. “I think that's a big part of who we are right now. We might not have the size or the athleticism, but if we all are on the same page, it can go a long way.”

“There are some good teams, but I feel like we can get it done if we know what we're doing and we play fast,” Wilson continued. “If we're all on the same page, fly around and make (few) mistakes I think we're just as good as every other team.”

Washington opens the season on Aug. 25 when they take on Rapid City Stevens.

