Sioux Falls Washington blanks Kernel softball

May 15—SIOUX FALLS — Two big innings powered Sioux Falls Washington past Mitchell in high school softball action on Tuesday night in a 13-0, five-inning Warrior victory at Sherman Park.

Washington led 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning when the Warriors sprung for six runs and added six more in the bottom of the fourth to expedite the 10-run rule in the fifth inning. Washington scored 13 runs on nine hits, while Mitchell had four hits and two errors.

Jolissa Hanson drove in four runs for Washington, including a two-run double in the third and a two-run single in the fourth inning. Maddy Mescher was the winning pitcher with one hit and no runs allowed in three innings of work, while she struck out six and walked none. Emma Hensley threw two innings of scoreless relief for Washington, with four strikeouts.

Rylee Jennings took the pitching loss for Mitchell, throwing four innings and allowing nine hits and 13 runs (12 earned), while striking out one and walking six. Jennings, Mallory Miedema, Lauren Van Overschelde and Jasmine Dirkes each had one hit for the Kernels, while Van Overschelde had a stolen base.

Washington (12-3) will host Rapid City Central on May 17 and Pierre on May 18 to close the regular season, while Mitchell (7-9) will travel west for its final three games of the season, starting with a split doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Central on Friday against Spearfish and at 6:30 p.m. Central against Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park in Rapid City.