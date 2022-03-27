Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Oklahoma City Blue - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Oklahoma City Blue, 03/27/2022
During the non-stop craziness of NFL weekdays in free agency, some of the things that land on my list of items to write get kicked to the curb. Saturdays and Sundays become the days to look back on things that fell through the cracks and that still seem interesting, two or three or four days [more]
Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf and now has the ranking to prove it. Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play for his third title in his last five starts, this one enough to move him to No. 1 in the world. “I never got that far in my dreams,” Scheffler said in the trophy ceremony before choking up and wiping away tears, a rare show of emotion for the 25-year-old Texan.
Two years before the Packers traded receiver Davante Adams and the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill, the Vikings traded receiver Stefon Diggs. The hero of the Minneapolis Miracle wanted out. He got his wish, quickly. He made his move on the same day Kirk Cousins got a new contract (coincidentally — or not). In a [more]
At this point, it’s no secret that Saint Peter’s basketball is no ordinary No. 15 seed, that it can hang with the big boys. What about North Carolina?
Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo. The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, [more]
Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova on Sunday became the youngest player to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open since 2004 when former world number one Victoria Azarenka retired from their third round match.
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
According to The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers view three members of the 2022 QB class as first-round talents. Want to venture a guess as to who they are?
High school and collegiate athletes competed in 4x100, 4x400 relays, 200 meters Saturday.
Penn State played in the last Outback Bowl in college football history.
Hamilton finished the controversial race down in 10th place.
The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach. “I wanted to stay close to Brian when his legal issues started,” [more]
The teenager will turn her focus to the clay courts now and is set to play in Stuttgart next month.
